Pakistan National Council of the Arts to start online puppet show from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will start an online series of puppet snippets from Wednesday for children confined to their homes due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Extracted from the council's archives, puppet shows from PNCA's National puppet theater would be streamed on Facebook live and YouTube channel late in the evenings, said an official of PNCA .

PNCA's National puppet theater has its own history of entertaining children and elders equally over the last four decades. It has been playing a pivotal role in training children for good values through its message oriented entertaining stories and songs.

It has also developed dance performances on folk songs of every province to symbolize all colors of national diversified cultures.

In the current scenario when everyone is advised to be isolated at home to stay safe, healthy and constructive entertainment was very important for the mental well being of the children staying at home.

According to the official, the council had also planned outreach programs to hold puppet shows in various schools of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in first phase, then schools of other districts and the provinces in phase wise during international puppet festival for year 2020.

"Unfortunately we had to postpone all our planned activities after the outbreak of COVID 19. We hope the pandemic will end and we will go back to our routine life soon", he added.