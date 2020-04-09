UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts's Online Short Film Competition Receives Above 100 Entries

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:25 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)'S online Short Film Competition has received almost 130+ entries from art enthusiasts who were confined in their homes adopting social distancing due to Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)'S online Short Film Competition has received almost 130+ entries from art enthusiasts who were confined in their homes adopting social distancing due to Coronavirus.

Under the theme titled 'HOME-BOUND', entries for the competition were still coming in from different genres including fiction, documentary, docudrama, musical or family video; both Live-Action or Animation, said an official of PNCA.

The competition aimed at providing a creative edge for those artists who were limited to their homes during pandemic of Corona virus and maintaining social distance to curb the spread of virus.

PNCA invited people to capture a short video, not more than the duration up to 3 min, highlighting what home-bound means to them in these trying times, he said.

Council would also award the winners with cash prizes. 1st position will grab prize of Rs 50,000 while Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000 would be given to winners of second and thirds positions respectively.

Besides, all films accepted for competition would be awarded certificates and selected entries will be posted on PNCA's Social Media.

Last date of submission for the entries is 18th April while those who are interested can register themselves by clicking the link given of PNCA's FB page and official website.

