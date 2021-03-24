Pakistan National Day celebrated at Pakistan Embassy Jakarta

The 74th National Day of Pakistan was celebrated on March 23, with national fervor and enthusiasm at the Embassy of Pakistan, Jakarta, in a simple but dignified ceremony, attended by members of Pakistani community and Indonesians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The 74th National Day of Pakistan was celebrated on March 23, with national fervor and enthusiasm at the Embassy of Pakistan, Jakarta, in a simple but dignified ceremony, attended by members of Pakistani community and Indonesians.

The function commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag by Ambassador Muhammad Hassan. Subsequently, the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, received on the occasion, were read.

According to a message received here, the Ambassador speaking on the occasion paid homage to the father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and all the leaders of the freedom movement who paved the way for creation of Pakistan.

The Ambassador expressed unshakable support with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan to continue moral, political and diplomatic support for their legitimate right of self-determination.

The Ambassador highlighted the developments taking place in Pakistan since the PTI government came into power in 2018.

He mentioned the initiatives taken by the government for the socio-economic uplift of the people and for strengthening democratic institutions in Pakistan.

He reiterated that in line with the guiding principles of Pakistan's foreign policy, the government was keen to improve its relations with all the countries of the world, as well as promoting regional cooperation and connectivity.

The Ambassador expressed his satisfaction over expanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, stressed the need to explore new vistas of bilateral cooperation and mentioned that Pakistan was keen to deepen economic and trade relations with Indonesia to harness its full potentials.

The Ambassador urged the Pakistani community to follow necessary protocols and SOPs to deal with COVID-19 pandemic for their safety and well-being.