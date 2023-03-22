Pakistan National Day celebrated in Abu Dhabi

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi held a reception on Wednesday to commemorate the National Day of Pakistan.

A large number of diplomatic corps, officials of the UAE, prominent business individuals and Pakistani community residing in the UAE participated in the event, said a press release.

Member of the Cabinet and the Minister of Tolerance, UAE Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan also participated in the event.

Important highlights of the reception included photo exhibition of artwork by Jimmy Engineer, violin performance by Ustad Rais, and presentation of poem titled "Pakistan" by Mrs. Haniya Rais Tirmizi.

In his address, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, highlighted the significance of Pakistan's national day as it laid the foundation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. The day also marked a long and arduous struggle for the creation of Pakistan in 1947 and later for nation building and socio-economic development.

Ambassador Tirmizi said we feel proud that today's Pakistan represented many success stories in the field of science and technology, art, medicine, and philanthropy. Pakistan has also been able to evolve imperviable defense from all external and internal threats. Today's Pakistan is strong, confident, moderate and ready to face all challenges.

The ambassador also highlighted that Pakistan presented tremendous opportunities. For example, ease of doing business has improved 39 notches; tele density is amongst the highest in the region; Pakistan is leading Central and Southern Asia region in Global Innovation; social protection measures taken by Pakistan have been lauded and acknowledged worldwide.

The ambassador stressed on capitalizing potential of Pakistan's youth and its geo-economic location with the support of friends of Pakistan and partner in its socio-economic development.

