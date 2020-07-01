Pakistan National Shipping Corporation committed to overcome global issue of crew change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) on Wednesday said it was fully committed to overcome the global issue of crew change in the prevailing extraordinary situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) on Wednesday said it was fully committed to overcome the global issue of crew change in the prevailing extraordinary situation.

"In manifestation to the above, the PNSC management made a deviation in the voyage plan of MV Multan, which arrived at Karachi Anchorage for effecting crew change at home port," a PNSC press release said.

It said prior to arriving at the decision of deviation in the voyage plan, all possible options, including special and chartered flights, were evaluated; however same did not materialize due to port state restrictions associated with COVID-19 protocols internationally.

"This speaks of the fact that how much PNSC management values its seafarers. PNSC being the national flag carrier is fully focused and committed to national requirements and well being of seafarers without compromising sustained commercial activities," the press added.