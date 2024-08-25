Pakistan Naval Academy Cadets Win Int'l Inter Navies Sailing Championship In Sri Lanka
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The cadets of Pakistan Naval academy won the Commandant Cup Sailing Regatta held at Naval and Maritime Academy Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, where teams from the Navies of Sri Lanka, Pakistan, China and India took part in the competition.
The competition was held on internationally recognized classes of boats including Laser Radial and Enterprise categories. Pakistan Naval Academy won the competition with Silver medal in Laser Radial and a Gold medal in the Enterprise category, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
The victorious team of Pakistan Naval Academy comprised Officer Cadets Syed Sakhir Ali Shah, Saad Bin Khalid and Muhammad Abdullah Akram.
Sri Lankan Naval Chief Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera was the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony and gave away medals and trophies to the winning team.
The competition provided a competitive environment for young cadets to polish their skills in sailing in general and competing in the international arena in particular. Inculcating quality curricular & co-curricular training for future leadership of the Navy remains the hallmark of the Pakistan Naval Academy.
