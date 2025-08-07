Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan and Azerbaijan discuss matters of mutual interests including bilateral naval cooperation and regional maritime security

BAKU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, where he held important meetings with the top military leadership to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Upon his arrival at the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Headquarters, he was presented with a Guard of Honour.

The Naval Chief also met with Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, First Grade Captain Shahin Mammadov.

The two sides held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including bilateral naval cooperation and regional maritime security.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination between the two naval forces through joint exercises and training exchange programmes.

The Chief of Pakistan Navy was given a comprehensive briefing on the operational readiness, training, and operational activities of the Azerbaijan Navy. He witnessed an operational demonstration by Azerbaijan Navy's Special Operations Forces.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also called on the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev. The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest and opportunities for enhanced military collaboration.

The visit of the Pakistan Navy Chief will further strengthen defense relations between the two countries in general, and between their naval forces in particular.