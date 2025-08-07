Pakistan Naval Chief Meets Azerbaijan’s Military Leadership
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:27 PM
Pakistan and Azerbaijan discuss matters of mutual interests including bilateral naval cooperation and regional maritime security
BAKU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, where he held important meetings with the top military leadership to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation.
Upon his arrival at the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Headquarters, he was presented with a Guard of Honour.
The Naval Chief also met with Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, First Grade Captain Shahin Mammadov.
The two sides held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including bilateral naval cooperation and regional maritime security.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination between the two naval forces through joint exercises and training exchange programmes.
The Chief of Pakistan Navy was given a comprehensive briefing on the operational readiness, training, and operational activities of the Azerbaijan Navy. He witnessed an operational demonstration by Azerbaijan Navy's Special Operations Forces.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf also called on the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev. The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest and opportunities for enhanced military collaboration.
The visit of the Pakistan Navy Chief will further strengthen defense relations between the two countries in general, and between their naval forces in particular.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership57 seconds ago
-
Youth leadership development session held at GtCCI8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Games to be started on Aug 12 in connection with Independence Day: Dura Baloch8 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz9 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns Mastung terror attack on security forces9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet extends services of COVID-19 Health Technicians, support staff18 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics in joint operation in Pasni19 minutes ago
-
Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ready to welcome 12 giraffes19 minutes ago
-
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim condemns terrorist attacks in Mastung, Jacobabad19 minutes ago
-
AKF’s “Bano Qabil” program celebrated28 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest street crime suspect in joint operation28 minutes ago
-
Balochistan under severe impact of climate change: Naseem-ur-Rehman29 minutes ago