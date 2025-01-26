Pakistan Navy All Set To Host 9th AMAN Exercise
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Navy is set to host AMAN-25; the ninth edition of the multinational AMAN exercise from February 7 to 11.
A key feature of this year’s exercise will be the AMAN Dialogue, where Chiefs of Naval Forces, heads of Coast Guards, and senior leaders from around the world will convene to discuss regional maritime security and devise joint strategies to counter evolving maritime threats said a news release issued by Director General Public Relations (Navy).
Around 60 countries will participate in AMAN-25, contributing with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces (SOF), Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams, Marines, and observers.
Delegations from across the globe will also attend the inaugural International AMAN Dialogue, which will take place alongside the exercise.
The AMAN series has been a hallmark of the Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote regional peace and cooperation.
Launched in 2007, the inaugural exercise saw the participation of 28 countries. By 2023, the number of participating nations had grown to 50, including major naval powers. The motto of the AMAN series, “Together for Peace,” reflects its core mission, while this year’s theme, “Secure Seas; Prosperous Future,” emphasizes the importance of maritime security for global prosperity.
AMAN exercise consists of harbour and sea phases.
During the harbour phase, activities such as seminars, operational discussions, counter-terrorism demonstrations, and pre-sail planning of evolutions at sea will be held.
The sea phase would include tactical manoeuvres, exercises related to maritime security such as anti-piracy and counter-terrorism, search and rescue, gunnery firings and air defence exercises.
The highlight of the sea phase will be the International Fleet Review, which will be witnessed by national and foreign dignitaries.
