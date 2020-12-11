- Home
Pakistan Navy And Anti-narcotics Force Seize Drugs In A Joint Operation In Arabian Sea Off Jiwani, Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:12 PM
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020) In a joint operation, Pakistan Navy (PN)along with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) apprehended 200 Kg of Ice and 99 Kg of Crystal off Jiwani, Baluchistan. The drugs, valued at approximately Rs 1.
8 billion, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.
Successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of PN resolve to counter illegal activities in the Maritime Zones of Pakistan and promote maritime security in the region.