Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs In A Joint Operation At Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:39 PM

Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force seized 100 Kg of Ice in Ibrahim Hyderi area

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 202) Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force seized 100 Kg of Ice in Ibrahim Hyderi area. The recovered narcotics were hidden in a barren area. The drugs valued at approximately USD 3.

8 Million were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

The successful execution joint Anti-Narcotics Operation demonstrates PN strong resolve to counter illegal activities in maritime domain. Pakistan Navy remains fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea.

More Stories From Pakistan

