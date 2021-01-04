Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs In A Joint Operation At Karachi

Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force seized 100 Kg of Ice in Ibrahim Hyderi area

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 202) Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force seized 100 Kg of Ice in Ibrahim Hyderi area. The recovered narcotics were hidden in a barren area. The drugs valued at approximately USD 3.

8 Million were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

The successful execution joint Anti-Narcotics Operation demonstrates PN strong resolve to counter illegal activities in maritime domain. Pakistan Navy remains fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea.