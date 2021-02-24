Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs In A Joint Operation Near The Coast Of Pishukan

Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 700 Kg of Narcotics near the coast of Pishukan, Balochistan

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021) Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 700 Kg of Narcotics near the coast of Pishukan, Balochistan. The drugs valued at approximately Rs 2.

2 Billion, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

The successful execution of joint Anti Narcotics Operation demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s resolve to counter any unlawful activity along our coast and in our maritime zones.