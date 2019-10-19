Pakistan Navy And Indonesian Navy Hold Bilateral Exercise Sea Thunder-iv

A bilateral exercise SEA THUNDER-IV 2019 between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group and Indonesian Navy Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019) A bilateral exercise SEA THUNDER-IV 2019 between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group and Indonesian Navy Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded. Sea Thunder is a series of bilateral exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan and Indonesian Navies. This exercise, being 4th in the series, continued for seven days.

The aim of exercise was to strengthen military relationship, improve coordination and interoperability between Special Operation Forces, exchange professional expertise and experiences of Counter Terrorism Operations between participating forces. During the exercise, Maritime Counter Terrorism Operations including Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIOs) were also rehearsed at sea.

The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated Visit Board Search & Seizure Operations, jointly conducted by Pakistan & Indonesian Navies' SOF teams involving Pakistan Navy Ships,Sea-king helicopters and Special Forces' Boats in Arabian Sea.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Indonesian Navy. Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercises were mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies.