Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Customs Intelligence Seize Narcotics In A Joint Operation At Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020) Pakistan Navy in an offshore intelligence based joint operation with Pakistan Customs Intelligence seized approximately 100 Kg Crystal Meth at Ibrahim Hyderi near Bin Qasim area of Karachi.

The drug valued at approximately Rs 1.

6 Billion (PKR) was handed over to Pakistan Customs Intelligence for further legal formalities.

The successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation against narcotics smuggling was based on prolonged surveillance and operational coordination demonstrating Pakistan Navy’s effective monitoring of our coastline and seas for any illegal purpose.