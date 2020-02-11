UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Seize Narcotics In A Joint Operation At Sea

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:24 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th February, 2020) Pakistan Navy Ship, operating under Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP), in a joint operation with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) intercepted and confiscated a narcotics laden fishing boat in Southeast of Gwadar.

The huge cache of narcotics, approximately 1290 KG hashish amounting to Rs 258 Million (PKR), was hidden in specially constructed secret compartments of the apprehended vessel and was handed over to Custom Authorities for further legal formalities.


The Anti-Narcotics Operation and seizures of narcotics by Pakistan Navy and PMSA are result of meticulous planning and constant surveillance of Maritime Zones of Pakistan and to curb the illicit activities including piracy, maritime terrorism, narco-arms smuggling and human smuggling etc.

Pakistan Navy Fleet maintains recognized Maritime and Air picture to counter any unlawful activity along the coastal belt and areas of responsibility,
In order to fulfill national and international obligations Pakistan Navy and PMSA resolve to continue efforts for maintaining peace and order at sea.

