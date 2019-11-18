UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy And Royal Bahrain Defence Forces Hold Bilateral Exercise Shaheen Al Jazeera -2019

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:29 PM

Pakistan Navy And Royal Bahrain Defence Forces Hold Bilateral Exercise Shaheen Al Jazeera -2019

A bilateral exercise SHAHEEN AL JAZEERA -2019 between Pakistan Navy's Special Service Group and Royal Bahrain Defence Force’sSpecial Operation Force (SOF) concluded at Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) A bilateral exercise SHAHEEN AL JAZEERA -2019 between Pakistan Navy's Special Service Group and Royal Bahrain Defence Force’sSpecial Operation Force (SOF) concluded at Karachi.

Shaheen Al Jazeera is a series of bilateral SOF exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan Navy and Royal Bahrain Defence Force. This exercise, being 13th in the series, continued for ten days.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination & interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in SOF domains. Personnel from both forces mutually benefitted from the exercise which included Maritime Interdiction Operations, SEAL Teams Insertion Techniques and Frogman Operations.

The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinatedVisit Board Search & Seizure Ops involving Pakistan Navy Ships, Sea-king helicopters, Special Forces’ Boats and combined SOF teams. The closing event was conducted in Arabian Sea off Karachi and was witnessed by Commander Naval Special Force of Bahrainonboard Pakistan Navy Ship who appreciated professional conduct of the exercise.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Royal Bahrain Defence Force. Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercisewere mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Exchange Bahrain Event From

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

1 minute ago

Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Conv ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus and ..

8 minutes ago

Petition against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC seeks reply f ..

11 minutes ago

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Appointed As V ..

18 minutes ago

North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affair ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.