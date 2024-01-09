Open Menu

Pakistan Navy And Royal Saudi Naval Forces Hold Expert Level Staff Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 05:52 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09 Jan, 2024) Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami alongwith 6 members delegation visited Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Expert Level Staff Talks between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

During the visit, Vice Chief also called on Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces HE Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily. Matters of mutual interest and avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meetings. Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces enjoy extremely close relations and cooperate in number of operational and training matters prominently the regular conduct of major maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr.

