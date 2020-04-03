Pakistan Navy, ANF seize 100 kgs Ice drugs in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force in a joint operation have recovered huge quantity of Ice from a boat in a sea near Pashukan area of Balochistan.

During the operation, conducted on an intelligence based information,100 kgs Ice drugs was seized, according to spokesman for PN on Friday.

The approximate value of the recovered drugs is Rs. 25 billion rupees.

Successful operations against drug trafficking are the result of effective surveillance by the Pakistan Navy.

The recovered drugs were handed over to ANF authorities for further legal proceedings.