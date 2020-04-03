UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy, ANF Seize 100 Kgs Ice Drugs In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:32 PM

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize 100 kgs Ice drugs in Karachi

The Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force in a joint operation have recovered huge quantity of Ice from a boat in a sea near Pashukan area of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force in a joint operation have recovered huge quantity of Ice from a boat in a sea near Pashukan area of Balochistan.

During the operation, conducted on an intelligence based information,100 kgs Ice drugs was seized, according to spokesman for PN on Friday.

The approximate value of the recovered drugs is Rs. 25 billion rupees.

Successful operations against drug trafficking are the result of effective surveillance by the Pakistan Navy.

The recovered drugs were handed over to ANF authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Balochistan Pakistan Navy Drugs Kyrgystani Som From Billion

Recent Stories

National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) foil ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi ..

5 minutes ago

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in UAE: swab and go ..

5 minutes ago

Over 60% of Russians Trust President Putin - Poll

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

1 minute ago

IHC dismisses petition seeking public issues redre ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.