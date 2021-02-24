UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy, ANF Seize 700 Kg Narcotics In Joint Operation

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize 700 kg narcotics in joint operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 700 Kg of Narcotics near the coast of Pishukan, Balochistan.

The drugs valued at approximately Rs 2.

2 billion, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

The successful execution of joint Anti Narcotics Operation demonstrates Pakistan Navy's resolve to counter any unlawful activity along our coast and in our maritime zones.

