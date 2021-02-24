UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy, ANF Seize 700 Kg Narcotics Worth Around Rs 2.2 Bln

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize 700 kg narcotics worth around Rs 2.2 bln

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 700 kilograms of narcotics near the coast of Pishukan, Balochistan.

The drugs valued at approximately Rs 2.

2 billion, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea, said an ISPR statement on Wednesday.

The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

The successful execution of joint Anti Narcotics Operation demonstrates Pakistan Navy's resolve to counter any unlawful activity along our coast and in our maritime zones.

Related Topics

Balochistan Pakistan Navy Drugs ISPR Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

16 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

31 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

41 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.