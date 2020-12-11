Pakistan Navy, ANF seize drugs amid joint operation in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :In a joint operation, Pakistan Navy (PN) along with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) apprehended 200 Kg of Ice and 99 Kg of Crystal off Jiwani, Balochistan.

The drugs, valued at approximately Rs 1.

8 billion, were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal proceedings.

Successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation was a demonstration of PN resolve to counter illegal activities in the Maritime Zones of Pakistan and promote maritime security in the region.