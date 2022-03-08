Pakistan Navy, ANF seize drugs during joint operation

In an intelligence based joint sea operation, Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized approximately 1000 kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :In an intelligence based joint sea operation, Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized approximately 1000 kg drugs at North Arabian Sea.

The drugs valued at approximately Rs. 247 million.

The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of anti-narcotics joint operation is a strong demonstration of Pakistan Navy's resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan. Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity along the coast line and at sea.

Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication.