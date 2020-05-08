UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy, ANF Seize Huge Cache Of Crystal Drugs In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:21 PM

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize huge cache of crystal drugs in Karachi

The Pakistan Navy along with the Anti Narcotics Force seized 100kg crystal drugs from Pasni, Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy along with the Anti Narcotics Force seized 100kg crystal drugs from Pasni, Balochistan.

The approximate value of seized drugs is Rs3 billion, said a news release issued by Pakistan Navy here on Friday.

The operation was carried out on intelligence based information and the drugs were to be smuggled to unknown destination thorough Arabian Sea.

The seized drugs were handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation against narcotics smuggling is a demonstration that despite prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the criminals are active and Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter such illegal activities.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to thwart the misuse of Pakistan Maritime Zones for any unlawful act/purpose.

