Pakistan Navy, ANF Seized Narcotics In Joint Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized a huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized a huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation.

Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in the North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4,020 Kgs of narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US $ 65.

148 Million in the international market, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The successful counter-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy reaffirms Pakistan Navy's resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.

