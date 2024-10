Pakistan Navy announces Recruitment of Sailors

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Navy has announced recruitment for Sailor A-2025 with the registration deadline set as 3rd November

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Navy has announced recruitment for Sailor A-2025 with the registration deadline set as 3rd November.

According to the announcement by Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Center Sukkur on Monday, the male candidates with a Matric pass can apply online for various positions, including Technical, Naval Police General Duty, Marine, Naib Khateeb, Steward, Musician, Driver, Sanitary Worker, and Direct Entry Sailers in PT Branch.

Eligible candidates with Pakistani citizenship have been advised to apply online through Pakistan Navy's website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk by November, 3, 2024.

For further information, candidates can be contact Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Center Sukkur at 071-5620042, announcement said.