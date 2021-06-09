UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Appoints Admiral Naeem Sarwar Its New DGPR

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy on Wednesday appointed Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar new Director General Public Relations who would serve as its official spokesperson after assuming his charge.

Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. The Flag Officer was a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and had qualified National Defence Course from Indonesia, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The Admiral has an illustrious Service career having vast experience of Command and Staff appointments.

It added that by profession, the Admiral was an aviator (Helicopter Pilot). His important appointments included Command of an Aviation Squadron, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commander Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, Drafting Authority, Director Naval Aviation and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

In honour of his meritorious service career, the Flag officer was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

On assuming the appointment of DGPR (Navy), the Admiral would act as official Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, it added.

