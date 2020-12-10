UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Assumes 9th Time CTF-151

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:13 PM

Pakistan Navy assumes 9th time CTF-151

Pakistan Navy Thursday assumed Command of Multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) for the ninth time in a formal Change of Command ceremony held at Headquarters Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy Thursday assumed Command of Multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) for the ninth time in a formal Change of Command ceremony held at Headquarters Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Bahrain.

Commodore Abdul Munib took over the Command from Rear Admiral (LH) Nejat Inanir of Turkish Navy, said a Pakistan Navy press release received here.

While addressing the audience, the incoming Commander CTF-151, Commodore Abdul Munib assured that his team was fully geared up to shoulder this significant responsibility.

He also lauded the outgoing Rear Admiral (LH) Nejat Inanir of Turkish Navy and his team for their dedicated efforts to achieve set objectives during the tenure of command.

Commodore Abdul Munib re-affirmed his resolve to continue with the same spirit and further highlighted the strong relationship between Pakistan Navy and the Coalition Maritime Forces in pursuit of their common objective for a secure maritime order in the region.

CTF-151 was one of the three Combined Task Forces operating under Commander CMF. Its mission was to suppress piracy in Horn of Africa, Gulf of Aden and adjoining ocean space under CMF. Prior assuming the Command, Pakistan Navy has the distinction of commanding CTF-151 on eight occasions in the past, which was a manifestation of the trust among the coalition partners.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan H.E Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Turkey H.E Kemal Demirciler, Vice Admiral Samuel J Paparo US Navy, Commander Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force and other senior diplomats and Naval officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Pakistan Navy Turkey Same Aden Bahrain From

Recent Stories

Construction work of new bridges at Haveli, Trimmu ..

3 minutes ago

Rain, thunderstorm forecast for city Lahore

3 minutes ago

Federal capital records 275 fresh coronavirus case ..

3 minutes ago

European Medicines Agency's Work Unaffected by Rec ..

3 minutes ago

SCODA welcomes Pakistani business community to str ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks compliance of productio ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.