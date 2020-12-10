Pakistan Navy assumes 9th time CTF-151

Pakistan Navy Thursday assumed Command of Multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) for the ninth time in a formal Change of Command ceremony held at Headquarters Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy Thursday assumed Command of Multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) for the ninth time in a formal Change of Command ceremony held at Headquarters Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Bahrain.

Commodore Abdul Munib took over the Command from Rear Admiral (LH) Nejat Inanir of Turkish Navy, said a Pakistan Navy press release received here.

While addressing the audience, the incoming Commander CTF-151, Commodore Abdul Munib assured that his team was fully geared up to shoulder this significant responsibility.

He also lauded the outgoing Rear Admiral (LH) Nejat Inanir of Turkish Navy and his team for their dedicated efforts to achieve set objectives during the tenure of command.

Commodore Abdul Munib re-affirmed his resolve to continue with the same spirit and further highlighted the strong relationship between Pakistan Navy and the Coalition Maritime Forces in pursuit of their common objective for a secure maritime order in the region.

CTF-151 was one of the three Combined Task Forces operating under Commander CMF. Its mission was to suppress piracy in Horn of Africa, Gulf of Aden and adjoining ocean space under CMF. Prior assuming the Command, Pakistan Navy has the distinction of commanding CTF-151 on eight occasions in the past, which was a manifestation of the trust among the coalition partners.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan H.E Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Turkey H.E Kemal Demirciler, Vice Admiral Samuel J Paparo US Navy, Commander Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force and other senior diplomats and Naval officers.