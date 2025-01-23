Pakistan Navy Assumes Command Of CTF-151 From Turkish Navy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie assures his team is fully prepared to shoulder this challenging responsibility efficiently
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) Pakistan Navy on Thursday assumed command of Multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) from Turkish Navy during a Change of Command Ceremony held at HQ US NAVCENT, Bahrain.
Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie of Pakistan Navy took over the command from Rear Admiral Rustu Sezer of Turkish Navy.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commander of Combined Task Force-151 (CCTF-151), Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie, assured that his team is fully prepared to shoulder this challenging responsibility efficiently. He emphasized Pakistan Navy’s belief in collaborative efforts to maintain security and stability, ensuring uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through this critical region. He added that Pakistan Navy’s active participation in CMF’s maritime security efforts reflects this commitment. Commodore Sohail also appreciated and congratulated the outgoing Commander, Rear Admiral Rustu Sezer, and his team for their dedicated efforts in achieving the objectives during their tenure.
Pakistan Navy holds the unique distinction of commanding CTF-151 for the eleventh time. In July last year, Pakistan Navy also assumed command of CTF-150 for the thirteenth time. These achievements reflect Pakistan Navy’s dedication to maritime peace and stability in the region and the trust placed in it by partner nations.
The Change of Command Ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, Mr. Saqib Rauf; the Ambassador of Turkiye to Bahrain, Mrs. Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak; the Commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Vice Admiral George M. Wikoff; Deputy Commander of the Turkish Fleet, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozden Kocer; and distinguished guests, including senior diplomats and representatives of navies operating under the CMF.
