Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Assumes Command Of CTF-151 From Turkish Navy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy

Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie assures his team is fully prepared to shoulder this challenging responsibility efficiently

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) Pakistan Navy on Thursday assumed command of Multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) from Turkish Navy during a Change of Command Ceremony held at HQ US NAVCENT, Bahrain.

Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie of Pakistan Navy took over the command from Rear Admiral Rustu Sezer of Turkish Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commander of Combined Task Force-151 (CCTF-151), Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie, assured that his team is fully prepared to shoulder this challenging responsibility efficiently. He emphasized Pakistan Navy’s belief in collaborative efforts to maintain security and stability, ensuring uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through this critical region. He added that Pakistan Navy’s active participation in CMF’s maritime security efforts reflects this commitment. Commodore Sohail also appreciated and congratulated the outgoing Commander, Rear Admiral Rustu Sezer, and his team for their dedicated efforts in achieving the objectives during their tenure.

Pakistan Navy holds the unique distinction of commanding CTF-151 for the eleventh time. In July last year, Pakistan Navy also assumed command of CTF-150 for the thirteenth time. These achievements reflect Pakistan Navy’s dedication to maritime peace and stability in the region and the trust placed in it by partner nations.

The Change of Command Ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, Mr. Saqib Rauf; the Ambassador of Turkiye to Bahrain, Mrs. Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak; the Commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Vice Admiral George M. Wikoff; Deputy Commander of the Turkish Fleet, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozden Kocer; and distinguished guests, including senior diplomats and representatives of navies operating under the CMF.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Traffic George Bahrain July From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turk ..

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy

9 seconds ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins World Economic For ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network

17 minutes ago
 UAE Government, World Economic Forum sign partners ..

UAE Government, World Economic Forum sign partnership to launch, develop 'Global ..

18 minutes ago
 DAVOS 2025: $7.1 billion for climate & health, yet ..

DAVOS 2025: $7.1 billion for climate & health, yet most impacted struggle

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi, Department of Health, World Economic Fo ..

Abu Dhabi, Department of Health, World Economic Forum partner to advance global ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes success of Omani mediation in releasi ..

UAE welcomes success of Omani mediation in releasing crew members from Galaxy Le ..

1 hour ago
UAE targets AED1.3 trillion in cumulative FDI in s ..

UAE targets AED1.3 trillion in cumulative FDI in six years: Ministry of Investme ..

2 hours ago
 10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s d ..

10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s development challenges: Martin ..

2 hours ago
 China demands investigation into killing of Chines ..

China demands investigation into killing of Chinese mine worker in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ..

Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education ..

2 hours ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF

Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan