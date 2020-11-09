UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Assumes Guard Duties At Allama Iqbal Mausoleum

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal mausoleum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :An impressive change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Monday.

The 143rd birth anniversary of national poet, who with the vision of independent state inspired the creation of Pakistan, was being celebrated across the country.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the Mazar lead by their officer-in-charge.

Both the outgoing incoming guards of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers were inspected by station commander (Navy) Lahore, commodore Muhammad Neimatullah.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by wreath laying at the Mazar of the national poet by station commander (Navy) on behalf of the chief of the naval staff, officers, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy.

Later on, station commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitor's book.

The ceremony was observed by military and civil officials, school children and general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Navy Rangers Allama Muhammad Iqbal Lead

Recent Stories

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

4 minutes ago

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

20 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

29 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

30 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.