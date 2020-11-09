Pakistan Navy Assumes Guard Duties At Mausoleum Of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

An impressive Change of Guards Ceremony was held at Mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the nation celebrates 143rd birth anniversary of National Poet, who with vision of independent state inspired the creation of Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020) An impressive Change of Guards Ceremony was held at Mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the nation celebrates 143rd birth anniversary of National Poet, who with vision of independent state inspired the creation of Pakistan. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, the outgoing Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the Mazar lead by their Officer-in-Charge. Both the outgoing incoming Guards of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers were inspected by Station Commander (Navy) Lahore, Commodore Muhammad Neimatullah.

The ceremonial Guard mounting was followed by floral wreath laying at the Mazar of National Poet by Station Commander (Navy) on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, Officers, Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy. Later on, Station Commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the Visitor’s Book.

The ceremony was observed by military & civil officials, school children and general public.