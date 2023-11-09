Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

An impressive Change of Guard Ceremony was held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the nation celebrates 146th birth anniversary of Muffakir-e-Pakistan, the man behind ideology of an independent muslim state in sub-continent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) An impressive Change of Guard Ceremony was held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the nation celebrates 146th birth anniversary of Muffakir-e-Pakistan, the man behind ideology of an independent muslim state in sub-continent.

A smartly attired contingent of Pakistan Navy took over guard duties from Pakistan Rangers Punjab, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Pakistan Navy Station Commander at Lahore, Commodore Sajid Hussain graced the occasion as Chief Guest and paid homage to the National poet.

Pakistan Navy station Commander laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilians of Pakistan Navy and offered Fateha. The chief guest also recorded his remarks in the visitor book paying rich tribute to great Poet.

The ceremony was witnessed by civil, military dignitaries and large number of general public.