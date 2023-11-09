Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Assumes Guard Duties At Mausoleum Of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

An impressive Change of Guard Ceremony was held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the nation celebrates 146th birth anniversary of Muffakir-e-Pakistan, the man behind ideology of an independent muslim state in sub-continent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) An impressive Change of Guard Ceremony was held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the nation celebrates 146th birth anniversary of Muffakir-e-Pakistan, the man behind ideology of an independent muslim state in sub-continent.

A smartly attired contingent of Pakistan Navy took over guard duties from Pakistan Rangers Punjab, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Pakistan Navy Station Commander at Lahore, Commodore Sajid Hussain graced the occasion as Chief Guest and paid homage to the National poet.

Pakistan Navy station Commander laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilians of Pakistan Navy and offered Fateha. The chief guest also recorded his remarks in the visitor book paying rich tribute to great Poet.

The ceremony was witnessed by civil, military dignitaries and large number of general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Navy Rangers Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Man Muslim From

Recent Stories

Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI pre ..

Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI president

2 minutes ago
 Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

2 minutes ago
 SAPM Jawad meets Palestine envoy, denounces Israel ..

SAPM Jawad meets Palestine envoy, denounces Israeli aggression

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar depar ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar departs after concluding two-day Uz ..

27 minutes ago
 History will never forget world's 'criminal silenc ..

History will never forget world's 'criminal silence' over Israel's Gaza genocide ..

27 minutes ago
 Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO ..

Experience Unparalleled Vlogging with Infinix ZERO 30 4G – Now available to pr ..

2 hours ago
PM stresses reforms, actions to realize ECO object ..

PM stresses reforms, actions to realize ECO objective for economic, peace divide ..

10 minutes ago
 ICCI proposes highest civil award of Pakistan for ..

ICCI proposes highest civil award of Pakistan for Indonesian Ambassador

10 minutes ago
 Killers of Gaza children following Pharaoh's path: ..

Killers of Gaza children following Pharaoh's path: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwa ..

11 minutes ago
 4th Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum starts at UAF

4th Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum starts at UAF

11 minutes ago
 China, US hail progress in climate talks

China, US hail progress in climate talks

11 minutes ago
 Honda, Nissan hike full-year forecasts

Honda, Nissan hike full-year forecasts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan