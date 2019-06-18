UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy ATR Aircraft Displayed At Paris Airshow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:33 PM

Pakistan Navy ATR aircraft displayed at Paris Airshow

Pakistan Navy's state of the art ATR reconnaissance aircraft was showcased at 53rd edition of International Paris Airshow held in Le Bourget, Paris from 17th to 23rd of this month

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Pakistan Navy's state of the art ATR reconnaissance aircraft was showcased at 53rd edition of International Paris Airshow held in Le Bourget, Paris from 17th to 23rd of this month.The Ambassador visited the Pakistan Navy chalet at the Airshow where he was received by Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal SI (M), Director Naval Aviation Captain Imran Raza, TI (M) and Army & Naval Attach� Captain Nasir Iqbal Chaudhary.

The Ambassador was briefed on the salient features of the ATR reconnaissance aircraft.While talking to the Naval officers and sailors, the Ambassador welcomed the active participation of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy at the Airshow noting that it would help showcasing the achievements and professional excellence of Pakistan's Armed Forces.

