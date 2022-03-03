UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Bars Intruding Indian Submarine: DG ISPR

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Navy bars intruding Indian submarine: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said Pakistan Navy through continuous vigilance and professionalism again foiled Indian Submarine's attempt of entering into Pakistani waters.

The ISPR DG in media release said that the Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives.

During prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the possibility of Indian unit lurking into Pakistan Maritime Zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated, he said.

The military spokesperson said, "Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, Pakistan Navy Anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari on 01 March 2022."He added that the recent incident being the fourth detection in the last five years and a reflection of Pakistan Navy's competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Navy ISPR Lead March Media

Recent Stories

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador ..

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitab ..

Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitabh’s  ‘Jhund’

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

2 hours ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

3 hours ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>