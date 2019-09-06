Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defence Day Of Pakistan Expressing Solidarity With Their Kashmiri Brethren

Pakistan Navy celebrated 54th anniversary of Defence Day of Pakistan with due solemnity and reverence expressing complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) Pakistan Navy celebrated 54th anniversary of Defence Day of Pakistan with due solemnity and reverence expressing complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. The day was observed to commemorate supreme sacrifices of our Armed Forces,Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the aggressor and numerically superior enemy with unprecedented display of unity and resolve during 1965 Indo-Pak War.



In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis who rendered immense sacrifices while the nation stood united behind its soldiers, sailors and airmen. On this day, our valiant armed forces, through their sheer grit and resolve, routed the false ambitions of the enemy on all the three fronts.Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, the Admiral said that Indian actions in Occupied Kashmir have endangered the peace of the whole region. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris on all fronts. The Admiral urged that this day demands from us a renewed pledge to work selflessly for a brighter and better tomorrow. By anchoring our unswerving faith in Allah SWT and drawing strength from the glorious traditions of our predecessors, we must commit to do our utmost to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and vibrant Islamic state.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all Naval mosques for progress, integrity and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle, expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Quran Khawani was held for eternal peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war. Wreath laying ceremonies and FatehaKhawaniwere also held at Shuhada’s memorials across the country.Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral KaleemShaukat laid floral wreath at Shuhada’s Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad, interacted with the families of Shuhada and offered Fateha.A special get-togetherwas also held with the families of Shuhadaat Karachiin which Commander Karachi paid rich tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Families of the Shuhada also shared their views and golden memories of our national heroes and their loved ones.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all Navalunits and establishments wherein Commanding Officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted significance of the day. All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with Naval traditions.Other activities of the day included various colourful sports activities and Declamation/ Quiz/ MilliNaghma competitions were also held at various Navy units/ establishments and PN administered schools/ colleges. Moreover, Defence Day Fishing Boats Rallies/ Races were held in Karachi, Ormara, Gwadar and other Coastal areas.