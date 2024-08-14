Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Traditional Ardour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan Navy celebrates 78th Independence Day with traditional ardour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Naval academy cadets and sailors clad in ceremonial dresses assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional enthusiasm, spirit and military customs.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore M Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard.

The Chief Guest and cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremonial mounting of Guard was followed by the laying of floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid by Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy, a news release said.

Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes, and special prayers were offered in all mosques in Naval areas for solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy Ships and establishments were illuminated in Navy's traditional manner.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at units of Pakistan Navy at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gwadar and Ormara.

Various Independence Day activities were held at Pakistan Navy units/ establishments including singing of national anthem in the morning, cycle races and boat rallies.

PN mission in command of CTF 150 Bahrain also celebrated Independence Day at Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Headquarters, Bahrain.

Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan Navy educational institutions were also held where school children presented tableaus on national songs and declamation contests were held highlighting the importance of Independence Day.

President of Pakistan has also approved military and civil awards to Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy on the occasion of Independence Day. The awards include three Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), 14 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 14 Tamgha-e Imtaiz (Military).

In addition, 97 awards of Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military) have been approved for Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors. Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff have also been approved for Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/Sailors and civilians.

Pakistan Navy celebrated Independence Day with a firm resolution to safeguard the country against any belligerence.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Resolution Pakistan Navy Muhammad Ali Jinnah Gwadar Progress Independence Bahrain All From

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

42 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan