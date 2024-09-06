Pakistan Navy Celebrates Defence, Martyrs Day 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Navy observed Defence and Martyrs Day to commemorate supreme sacrifices of our Armed Forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the enemy with unparalleled display of unity and tenacity during 1965 Indo-Pak War.
According to a Pakistan Navy news release, in his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis who repulsed blatant aggression of enemy and foiled its nefarious designs with support of our people. The day displays the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland and glorifies the courageous heroes who were meticulous in their planning, undaunted in their action and instilled fear in the hearts of our enemy. The Admiral reiterated that as we commemorate this venerated occasion to honour the feats and sacrifices of our brave sentinels of sea, our Navy stands vigilant and unfaltering in its commitment to defend maritime borders and secure our vital sea routes which are the lifeline of our economy.
The day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for preservation of integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. Quran Khawanis were held for Shuhada of the 1965 war. Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami laid floral wreath at Shuhada’s Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad, offered Fateha and interacted with the families of Shuhada. Wreath laying ceremonies and Fateha Khawani were also held at Shuhada’s memorials at Field Command Headquarters.
Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments wherein Commanding Officers addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted the significance of the day. All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with naval traditions.
