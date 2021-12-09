Pakistan Navy celebrates Golden Jubilee of Hangor Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy on Thursday celebrated Golden Jubilee of HANGOR Day, which is reminiscent of the heroic act and unrivalled courage of Pakistan Navy's Submarine HANGOR and to pay tributes to its veterans of the 1971 war.

The remarkable naval action took place South East off 'Diu Head' on West Coast of India, whereas the event was distinguished in naval history as the first successful kill by any submarine after WW-II, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

In order to commemorate Golden Jubilee on completing 50 years of sinking of Indian Navy Ship (INS) KHUKRI, an impressive ceremony was organized here by Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Vice Admiral (R) Ahmad Tasnim, then Commander graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

While addressing at the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff underlined that Pakistan Navy was ready to respond to any threat and misadventure posed by the adversary.

"The HANGOR's triumph serves as a lesson to the enemy and a testimony of highest standard of professionalism and selfless devotion of our veteran submariners," he said.

The Naval Chief highlighted HANGOR's valour during the 1971 War that remains pride of Pakistan Navy, as the action was not only a spectacular tactical battle executed perfectly, but it was in the strategic domain that Indian aggressive designs were effectively neutralized.

The admiral added that the sinking of INS KHUKRI plummeted the morale and will of Indian Navy to engage further in the battle.

The Naval Chief also underscored that the inspirational role to it's veterans, dauntless sacrifices and daring acts have helped transform Pakistan Navy into a 'force to reckon with'.

The valiant hero,Vice Admiral (R) Ahmad Tasnim who led the intrepid action also addressed the audience.

He attributed the success to the entire team members who formed stepping stones to achieve the final kill.

The ceremony was attended by HANGOR's veterans and a large number of senior serving and retired Naval Officers.

Commemorating the Golden Jubilee of HANGOR Day, steel cutting of 5th HANGOR Class Submarine, the first to be built indigenously in Pakistan, was also held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW).

The in making HANGOR Class Submarine is capable to undertake war and peace time roles as per Maritime dictates. The Submarine possesses advanced stealth features to operate under multi threat environment and its state of the art sensors are integrated with Command & Control system which can simultaneously track engage several targets at standoff ranges.The Submarine would be named PNS TASNIM upon commissioning, in honour of the heroic action of HANGOR crew led by Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmad Tasnim.

On the occasion of Steel cutting ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed gratitude to all involved in construction activities and termed the occasion as another event of deepening relation of Pakistan and China. The Steel Cutting ceremony was attended by representative of DA China and other high ranking officials including distinguished guests from Embassy of China in Islamabad, MoDP, Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.

On the 50th HANGOR Day, promo of a special Telefilm 'HANGOR S-131' depicting the daring action of PNS/M HANGOR was also released.

Besides, a submarine seminar on 'Technological Advent In Artificial Intelligence: Impact On Sub-Surface Domain' was also held at Jauhar Auditorium Karachi, highlighting the shape of PN submarine force over next decade after induction of eight HANGOR class submarines and SWATS.

Other major activities of the celebration included launching of book 'Story of PNS HANGOR' authored by Rear Admiral (R) Mian Zahir Shah and issuance of commemorative stamp and a coin.