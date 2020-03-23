Pakistan Navy Celebrates Pakistan Day With Simplicity

Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with simplicity

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd March, 2020) Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with simplicity. This promising day is reminiscent of great efforts of Muslims of sub-continent when they determine their destiny in line with vision of our great leaders.

The day resonates the demand of a separate homeland to safeguard sanctity of rights of Muslims in the sub-continent.

The day dawned with Gun Salutes and prayers were offered for solidarity and longevity of the beloved homeland.

Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated as ceremonial norms. Pakistan Day marks the determination and special eminence of the resilient nation to fight on-going covid-19 epidemics through strengthened, coordinated and unified national efforts.



On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan has approved awards to Pakistan Navy Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians. The awards include 02 SITARA-I-BASALAT, 05 TAMGHA-I-BASALAT, 03 HILAL-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 14 SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 13 TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 03 IMTIAZI SANAD, 13 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-I, 38 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-II and 12 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Miltary)-III.

Letters of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff have also been approved upon 48 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.