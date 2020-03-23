UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Celebrates Pakistan Day With Simplicity

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:31 PM

Pakistan Navy Celebrates Pakistan Day With Simplicity

Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with simplicity

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd March, 2020) Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with simplicity. This promising day is reminiscent of great efforts of Muslims of sub-continent when they determine their destiny in line with vision of our great leaders.

The day resonates the demand of a separate homeland to safeguard sanctity of rights of Muslims in the sub-continent.
The day dawned with Gun Salutes and prayers were offered for solidarity and longevity of the beloved homeland.

Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated as ceremonial norms. Pakistan Day marks the determination and special eminence of the resilient nation to fight on-going covid-19 epidemics through strengthened, coordinated and unified national efforts.


On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan has approved awards to Pakistan Navy Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians. The awards include 02 SITARA-I-BASALAT, 05 TAMGHA-I-BASALAT, 03 HILAL-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 14 SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 13 TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 03 IMTIAZI SANAD, 13 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-I, 38 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-II and 12 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Miltary)-III.

Letters of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff have also been approved upon 48 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Pakistan Navy Pakistan Day Muslim From

Recent Stories

Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social d ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Government Officials begin Video Conferenci ..

10 minutes ago

Quarantine centers, RRT form in 10 AJK districts: ..

13 minutes ago

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Pak Army ..

30 minutes ago

Cooperation is required to overcome current situat ..

33 minutes ago

Violators of preventive measures to face fine, jai ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.