Pakistan Navy Celebrates Pakistan Day With Traditional Fervour

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour as the day dawned with 21-Gun Salutes and prayers were offered for solidarity and longevity of the beloved homeland.

This promising day is reminiscent of great efforts of Muslims of sub-continent when they determined their destiny in line with vision of our great leaders. The day resonates the demand of a separate homeland to safeguard sanctity of rights of Muslims in the sub-continent, said a Pakistan Navy media release received here on Tuesday.

The Flag hoisting ceremonies and illuminations were organized on board Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments as per ceremonial norms. Pakistan Day marks the determination and special eminence of the resilient nation to fight on-going covid-19 pandemic through strengthened, coordinated and unified national efforts.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan has approved awards to Pakistan Navy Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The awards include two TAMGHA-I-BASALAT, three HILAL-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 14 SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 13 TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ (Military). Four IMTIAZI SANAD, 16 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-I, 26 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-II, 37 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-III. Letter of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff have also been approved upon 53 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

