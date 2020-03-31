UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Chief, Officers Contribute To Corona Relief Fund

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:29 PM

Pakistan Navy amid country's fight against the pandemic of Corona virus has lined-up its resources to counter implications of Corona virus across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy amid country's fight against the pandemic of Corona virus has lined-up its resources to counter implications of Corona virus across the country.

In this perspective, Pakistan Navy has decided to contribute in Corona Relief Fund, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Vehemently demonstrating the nobility, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi would donate one month salary in Corona Relief Fund raised to combat the pandemic.

Besides, officers of the rank of Vice Admiral to Commodore would contribute their three days salary, whereas officers of Captain rank and below including Civilian officers to donate two days salary in the wake of national noble cause.

In addition, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilian staff would also contribute their one day salary in the Corona Relief Fund.

