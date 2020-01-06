Pakistan Navy, Chinese Navy begin sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians 2020

Pakistan Navy and Chinese Navy began sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians 2020 in Karachi Monday. .Deputy Commander of Chinese Navy's Southern Theater Command was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Pakistan fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq said Exercise Sea Guardians will usher into a new era of cooperation between navies of the two countries.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, besides Pakistan Navy's assets, Chinese naval assets including warships, fleet tanker and marine forces will take part in the exercise.The spokesperson said Exercise Sea Guardians 2020 is aimed at exchanging professional experiences against maritime threats and naval cooperation between the two countries.He said this bilateral exercise will also play a role in promotion of safe and stable maritime environment in the region.