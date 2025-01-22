Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Clinches Champions Title Of 32nd National Shooting Championship

Published January 22, 2025

Pakistan Navy emerged as the champions of the 32nd National Shooting Championship 2025, securing a tally of 20 Gold, 17 Silver, and 5 Bronze medals, while Pakistan Army claimed second place

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Navy emerged as the champions of the 32nd National Shooting Championship 2025, securing a tally of 20 Gold, 17 Silver, and 5 Bronze medals, while Pakistan Army claimed second place.

Maqbool Hussain and Rasam Gul from the Pakistan Navy were declared overall best shooters in the male and female categories, respectively. Notably, 7 new national records were set during the competition in the Pistol, Rifle, and Shotgun categories.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 32nd National Shooting Championship was held at the Pakistan Navy Shooting Range in Karachi Chief of the Naval Staff commended the efforts and dedication of the participants, awarding medals and trophies to the best performers.

He also acknowledged the hard work of organizers, sponsors, and participants who contributed to the success of the event. Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted that state-of-the-art facilities at the Pakistan Navy Shooting Range remain available to sports shooting enthusiasts and expressed hope that these talented players will soon bring international recognition to Pakistan.

The week-long championship featured 16 events conducted in accordance with the latest rules of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), under the auspices of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP).

Approximately 350 shooters representing the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Police, WAPDA, provincial teams from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the Higher education Commission, Federal Rifle Association of Pakistan, and various shooting clubs, participated in the championship.

The ceremony was attended by civil and military officials, prominent members of Pakistan’s shooting fraternity, and media representatives.

