UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Command & Staff Conference Reviews Geo-strategic Environment, National Security

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

Pakistan Navy Command & Staff Conference reviews geo-strategic environment, national security

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday chaired Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday chaired Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters.

The Field Commanders participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Field Headquarters, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The matters related to geo-strategic environment, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

The comprehensive briefings on diverse developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While reviewing the continued deteriorated security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of the Navy in maritime domain.

He emphasized over strengthening maritime security and to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan.

The Naval Chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies.

He also appreciated the Field Commanders for the on-going relief operation undertaken in support of aggrieved populace in flood- ridden areas of Sindh.

Command and Staff Conference was the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy's Policies and Plans.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Pakistan Navy Jammu All From

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

11 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

26 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

26 minutes ago

Schools to be reopened from Sept. 15: Chairman DDA ..

32 seconds ago

Death toll from Afghan flash floods climbs to 100: ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.