PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 03:45 PM
Pakistan Navy has commissioned its Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), PNS YAMAMA, at Constanta Port, Romania
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Navy has commissioned its Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), PNS YAMAMA, at Constanta Port, Romania. Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and handed over the traditional Command Scroll to Commanding Officer of PNS YAMAMA. Deputy Fleet Commander of Romanian Navy, Rear Admiral (UH) Marian Ciobotaru, and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania, Mr. Arshad Jaan Pathan, were also present on the occasion.
While addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest emphasized the significance of this project and highlighted the additional set of capabilities that PNS YAMAMA brings to Pakistan Navy’s sphere of operations. He further stated that these platforms are designed to enhance full spectrum of Navy’s maritime operations. Earlier this year, Pakistan Navy inducted first ship of OPV Batch II into its fleet on 6 September 2024. Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi commended the exceptional professionalism and dedication of DAMEN Shipyards and expressed confidence in the prospects of future cooperation in delivering cutting-edge technologies to Pakistan Navy.
PNS YAMAMA is the final vessel of OPV Batch II constructed at DAMEN Shipyards, Galati, Romania. It is a versatile and highly agile platform of medium size and tonnage. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship, and anti-air warfare capabilities. Additionally, it is capable of embarking a multirole helicopter and can operate independently or as part of a task force for extended durations to execute a variety of missions, thereby safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime interests.
The commissioning ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries from Pakistan, Romania, and the Netherlands, including members of Pakistani community.
Recent Stories
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation
New Year holiday announced for federal government
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA4 minutes ago
-
Japan, UNDP restore livelihoods for over 141,000 flood-affected Pakistanis10 minutes ago
-
Five killed in road accident near Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
Khalid Mehmood Soomro murder case, all six accused convicted10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits RWMC to review arrangements for ‘Suthra Punjab Program’10 minutes ago
-
Certificate distribution ceremony held20 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to fight against crimes: DPO20 minutes ago
-
DC Dera for fostering discipline among youth through sports20 minutes ago
-
No shortage of medicines in Kurram: Barrister Saif20 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s Matric to Ph.D admissions to begin from January 1 across country29 minutes ago
-
PPD discussion shares insights for crafting sustainable solutions to empower women29 minutes ago
-
Polio worker passes away during duty29 minutes ago