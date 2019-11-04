Pakistan Navy commissions survey vessel BEHR MASAH another testimony of ever growing Pak-China friendship

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :An impressive Commissioning Ceremony of state of the art Survey Vessel BEHR MASAH built for Pakistan Navy at China , was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi on Monday.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest, a press release said.

He while highlighting the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country and ensuring safety of sea trade routes, expressed his confidence that commissioning of BEHR MASAH is a leap forward in the field of modern hydrography and marine sciences.

The admiral said this fully equipped modern vessel will fulfill Pakistan Navy's operational requirements, support development of national maritime sector.

In addition, modern hydrographic services will also be offered to the friendly countries.

Speaking about the Sino-Pak partnership, the naval chief said that deep rooted and ever growing Pak-China friendship is unparalleled and has always lived up to the expectations and this induction is yet another manifestation of it.

He said both the countries enjoy a unique, all weather friendship which is based on mutual trust and respect and that the strength of our brotherly relations is depicted through joint ventures and collaborations in civil as well as military fields.

Citing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an example, he said this Flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) shall benefit both the countries immensely.

Chief of the Naval Staff also appreciated the efforts and commitment of Dajin Shipyard, China for excellent workmanship and timely completion of BEHR MASAH and expressed his gratitude to the government of China for support and cooperation in this important project.

In the end, the chief guest also urged the crew of newly commissioned ship to fully realize the potential of this highly advanced ship and contribute towards development of maritime sector to the fullest.

Talking about the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the naval chief said innocent people are being kept under lockdown and are being subjugated under state oppression.

Pakistan fully stands behind its Kashmiri brethren and shall support them to the last drop of our blood. We stand fully prepared to give a befitting reply to any act of aggression from the adversary.

Pakistan Navy Survey Vessel BEHR MASAH is a 3000 Ton Survey Ship which is over 80 meters in length and is equipped with state of the art equipment and is fully capable to undertake hydrographic, oceanographic and geographical surveys as well as seafloor mapping from shallow to ocean depths.

With the induction of BEHR MASAH, the hydrographic survey capabilities of Pakistan Navy would come at par with those of the developed maritime nations of the world.

The Commissioning Ceremony was attended by large number of high ranking officers of Pakistan Navy, government departments and officials from China.