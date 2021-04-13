UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:08 PM

Pakistan Navy conducts annual Safety Review

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review 2019-20 was held here where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The safety review is held annually with an aim to create safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among naval personnel which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

While addressing the participants, Naval Chief urged that each individual of Pakistan Navy bears the responsibility of safeguarding not only his life but also the expensive, state of the art assets with which he has been entrusted with, by the Government, through inculcation of robust safety culture.

" The same can only be ensured through strict adherence to safe practices and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," he added.

He advised the audience that our concept of safety must draw its impetus from an honest retrospection of yester years. The Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction over adherence to safety culture in Pakistan Navy and said that Safety Review is actually a process of self-accountability which helps to evaluate and gauge the safety standards in the light of previous occurrences.The Admiral appreciated the Field Commands for maintaining high standards of work and personal safety particularly under the challenging COVID-19 environment.

At the end, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away the safety trophies and awards to the winners of Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review. The event was attended by officers, sailors and navy civilians from the Field Commands.

