UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:18 PM

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review 2018 was held at Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019) Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review 2018 was held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The safety review is held every year with an aim to create safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among naval personnel which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment. Chief of the Naval Staff while addressing the audience, highlighted that Pakistan Navy has come a long way in adopting a comprehensive safety regime.

The change in attitude of personnel and adaptation of safe workplace practices is evidently visible from the safe conduct of extensively complex operations. This, however, remains a continuous and progressive phenomenon. Naval Chief urged that each individual of Pakistan Navy bears the responsibility of safeguarding not only his life but also the expensive, state of the art assets with which he has been entrusted with, by the Government, through inculcation of robust safety culture.

The same can only be ensured through strict adherence to safe practices and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). He advised the audience that our concept of safety must draw its impetus from an honest retrospection of yester years. The Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction over adherence to safety culture in Pakistan Navy and said that Safety Review is actually a process of self-accountability which helps to evaluate and gauge the safety standards in the light of previous occurrences. At the end, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away the safety trophies and awards to the winners of Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review-2018, from various Field Commands.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Road Same 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

1 minute ago

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

14 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of accused

30 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker witnesses Senate proceed ..

32 seconds ago

Tusk Expects EU Summit to Respond Properly to Turk ..

34 seconds ago

Four medical stores sealed

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.