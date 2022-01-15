Pakistan Navy Conducts Daring Night Diving Rescue Ops At Rawal Lake

Pakistan Navy Diver Abdul Rehman LCD(T) in a daring night diving search and rescue operation recovered the dead body of a lady drowned at Rawal Lake

Islamabad(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th January, 2022) Pakistan Navy Diver Abdul Rehman LCD(T) in a daring night diving search and rescue operation recovered the dead body of a lady drowned at Rawal Lake.

The Search operation, in the ice cold waters of Lake was conducted immediately on receiving call for assistance from Islamabad police and CDA.

Later, the dead body of the lady was handed over to the family.

Pakistan Navy diver's prompt and quick response is a manifestation of organizational professionalism and dedication. Earlier also PN Diving teams stationed at Sailing club locality have performed various successful Search and Rescue operations in Northern areas and at Mangla Dam. The basic aim of deputing Pakistan Navy diving team at Rawal Lake near the sailing club is to provide assistance to civil authorities and counter any emergency situations.