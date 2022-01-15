UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Conducts Daring Night Diving Rescue Ops At Rawal Lake

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Pakistan Navy Conducts Daring Night Diving Rescue Ops At Rawal Lake

Pakistan Navy Diver Abdul Rehman LCD(T) in a daring night diving search and rescue operation recovered the dead body of a lady drowned at Rawal Lake

Islamabad(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th January, 2022) Pakistan Navy Diver Abdul Rehman LCD(T) in a daring night diving search and rescue operation recovered the dead body of a lady drowned at Rawal Lake.

The Search operation, in the ice cold waters of Lake was conducted immediately on receiving call for assistance from Islamabad police and CDA.

Later, the dead body of the lady was handed over to the family.

Pakistan Navy diver's prompt and quick response is a manifestation of organizational professionalism and dedication. Earlier also PN Diving teams stationed at Sailing club locality have performed various successful Search and Rescue operations in Northern areas and at Mangla Dam. The basic aim of deputing Pakistan Navy diving team at Rawal Lake near the sailing club is to provide assistance to civil authorities and counter any emergency situations.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Pakistan Navy Police Dam Capital Development Authority Family From

Recent Stories

US Wants Dialogue With Russia, Working On Written ..

US Wants Dialogue With Russia, Working On Written Response to Moscow's Proposals ..

55 seconds ago
 Awareness campaign to prevent road accidents

Awareness campaign to prevent road accidents

56 seconds ago
 Adelaide local Kokkinakis wins his first ATP title ..

Adelaide local Kokkinakis wins his first ATP title

58 seconds ago
 Dolphin Force to get new building soon: CPO

Dolphin Force to get new building soon: CPO

59 seconds ago
 Gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin: Three suspect ..

Gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin: Three suspects granted bail

21 minutes ago
 Fog disrupts trains schedule

Fog disrupts trains schedule

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.