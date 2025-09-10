Pakistan Navy Conducts Extensive Rescue Operations In Flood-hit Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Navy is actively engaged in relief operations across flood affected regions of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) are constantly operating to provide swift assistance and safeguard the lives of those affected by the floods.
Pakistan Navy has promptly deployed hovercrafts in the flood-affected districts of Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur and Shikarpur in Sindh, to evacuate affected people, said a news release.
These hovercrafts are capable of operating across land, water and swampy areas. In these districts of Sindh, 4,335 people and over 125 livestock have been successfully evacuated.
Pakistan Navy’s ERTs carried out a rescue operation in multiple regions of Pakistan, including Ali Wahan, Alif Kacha, Bachal Shah Miani, village Haji Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi and Soomro Goth in Sukkur, Jam Ali Chachar and KK Bundh in Kashmore, Soomro Panvari in Pano Aqil, Ghumro Goth in Shikarpur and Shank Bund in Ghotki.
In addition, Pakistan Navy’s relief and rescue operations are also ongoing in Kasur, Rajanpur, Dera Ismail Khan, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Sujawal, Buner, Shangla and Mingora.
Stranded individuals were transported to safe locations with the assistance of Pakistan Navy hovercraft and boats.
Alongside evacuating residents, the teams ensured the safe transfer of household belongings and fertiliser stocks.
Pakistan Navy’s relief teams are also providing food supplies, healthcare services and vital medicines to flood-affected communities. These operations are conducted in close coordination with local civil administration to ensure the smooth execution of rescue and relief activities.
The timely and swift rescue missions are a reaffirmation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to stand firm with the nation, remaining committed to relentless relief efforts until the safety of every affected citizen is ensured.
