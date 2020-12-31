UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade Upon Culmination Of Operational Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:33 PM

Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st December, 2020) Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and lauded the dedication and professionalism of officers and men for successfully achieving significant operational objectives and milestones. The Admiral commended PN Fleet’s efforts and contributions towards regional maritime security and protection of Pakistan’s Sea Lines of Communication. He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s endeavors to ensure seaward security of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Gwadar Port and maritime related projects of CPEC.

Chief of the Naval Staff reiterated that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of changing geopolitical realities in the region and stands resolute to defend country’s sea frontiers.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted/ underlined/ accentuated Fleet operational activities undertaken during the year 2020, encompassing multi-dimensional events related to operational preparedness particularly conduct of Live Weapon Firings, Major Maritime Exercises SEASPARK 20, Regional Maritime Security Patrols and Over Seas Deployments.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away Efficiency Award shields to best performing units of various Squadrons of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

