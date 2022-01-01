UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade Upon Culmination Of Operational Year

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade Upon Culmination Of Operational Year

Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022) Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami and Guard of Honour was presented by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and lauded the dedication and professionalism of officers and men for successfully achieving significant operational objectives and milestones. The Admiral commended PN Fleet efforts and contributions towards regional maritime security and protection of Pakistan’s Sea Lines of Communication. He highlighted Pakistan Navy endeavours to ensure seaward security of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Gwadar Port and maritime related projects of CPEC.

Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of changing geopolitical realities in the region and stands resolute to defend country’s sea frontiers. The Admiral also underscored that prevalent global and regional geostrategic environment demands Pakistan Navy to remain ever vigilant and battle to safeguard Pakistan maritime interests.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted achievements during the outgoing year making particular mention of the conduct of a number of Live Weapon Firings, Multinational Exercise AMAN-21, HADR missions, various bilateral exercises with friendly countries, Overseas Deployments, and Regional Maritime Security Patrols undertaken by Fleet units.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away Efficiency Award shields to best performing units of various Squadrons of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy CPEC Gwadar Resolute Best Weapon

